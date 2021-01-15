Man pulled from apartment fire on Spring Park Road dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Friday afternoon in a fire at a senior living apartment complex on Spring Park Road, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

More firefighters and apparatus were called to Silvertree Senior Apartments just after 2 p.m. Friday. JFRD said they pulled a man out of one of the apartments but he could not be revived.

“They told everybody to get back, that there could be an explosion,” resident Barry Rudkowski said. “Somebody said the fire department is here. They got here quick.”

A JFRD captain said an oxygen tank was found in the apartment, but it will be up to the state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire was contained to the one unit and management told News4Jax no residents will be displaced.