Standoff with man barricaded in RV ends after 5 hours in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Five hours after officers were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a restricted area, a standoff with a man inside a recreational vehicle ended without incident.

News4Jax has confirmed through the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office Inmate Search that the Jacksonville man arrested Saturday afternoon was Joe DiMaggio, the same man accused of making a bomb threat at a Westside gas station last week. He shares his name with the baseball legend, but they are not related.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested DiMaggio, 54, seven days ago on a warrant out of St. Johns County. That’s where he was arrested again Saturday, but on different charges.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. Saturday about a 40-foot motor home driving into a restricted area of the St. Augustine Water Treatment Plant off Riberia Street.

The RV was found behind the gates in front of a building.

When officers arrived, DiMaggio barricaded himself in the vehicle. Officers then learned a young man was also inside. They called for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to assist.

A witness told News4Jax she saw dozens of law enforcement vehicles and an armored truck at one point -- a scene she said is rare in her community.

Officers said they were only able to make contact with DiMaggio as they tried for several hours to negotiate. The shutters on the RV windows were closed so officers couldn’t see inside.

Around 4:30 p.m., the young man came out on his own. DiMaggio person was pulled out of the RV by St. Johns County deputies.

After DiMaggio was taken into custody, video shows a busted window in the RV with the camper doors open.

SJSO says DiMaggio was taken to jail and charged with trespassing, domestic violence, false imprisonment and resisting arrest without violence.

The man with DiMaggio last week was questioned by police and released. It is currently not known if that’s the same man who was with him in the RV on Saturday.

Officers did not give details on the 54-year-old man’s relationship to the younger man.

DiMaggio is in the St. Johns County Jail with no bond.

The Bomb Squad was at the scene, but officers said there was no indication of threats.