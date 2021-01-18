How Jacksonville singer Keedron Bryant uses MLK’s message to inspire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The life of Jacksonville teen Keedron Bryant has changed dramatically since the song written by his mother — “I Just Wanna Live” — went viral following the death of George Floyd last year.

Bryant’s powerful performance about being a young Black man in today’s world captured the attention of a troubled nation, with everyone from Barack Obama to LeBron James praising the future superstar and his family for their strength and positive message.

The song not only helped him land a record deal, it helped heal the world at a time when music is a language that unites us all.

As the country celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Bryant sat down with The Morning Show to talk about how he uses King’s message to inspire others.

