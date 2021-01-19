Jacksonville 8-year-old dies from coronavirus-related syndrome, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family are mourning the loss of an 8-year-old girl from Jacksonville after she died early Sunday morning from a COVID-19-related syndrome.

Deaurra Nealy was a second-grader at Twin Lakes Academy Elementary and described by her family as a loving, caring little girl who was a good student.

“She strived to be great at everything, her grades. She had all 100s and a 95, and she thought that wasn’t good enough. That’s the type of person she was,” said Dearick Nealy, Deaurra’s father. “She wanted to uplift people, and she brightened the room when she walked in. I mean, she’s inspired so many people in such a short amount of time. I just knew she was just a perfect child.”

According to her father, Deaurra died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, which is a disease in children that usually follows an infection or exposure to the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deaurra’s father said his child’s tests came back showing she was negative for the virus but also showed that she had been infected at one point.

“A perfectly healthy child, just going in for a normal stomach ache and a negative COVID test. And then her fever wouldn’t break,” he said.

He said he also wants to warn other families, urging everyone to follow safety guidelines.

“A lot of people are told that COVID-19 doesn’t affect children. And so a lot of people, they get lazy with simple sanitary measures like masks and hand sanitizer -- just something simple,” Dearick said. “It’s to help not pass that on to anyone else.”

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the medical costs.