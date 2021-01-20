FBI Jacksonville arrests Pensacola man wanted in U.S. Capitol siege

Agents from the FBI office in Jacksonville on Wednesday arrested a Pensacola man accused of participating in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

According to the FBI, Jesus Rivera was taken into custody by special agents from the FBI Jacksonville Pensacola Resident Agency in coordination with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera faces a long list of charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but we will not tolerate those who seek to incite violence or wreak havoc on our established institutions,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “We will continue to hold accountable those who were responsible the violent actions at the U.S. Capitol, and coordinate with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure safety in all North Florida communities in the future.”

Anyone with information about individuals who incited or promoted violence of any kind during the siege is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos and video to www.fbi.gov/USCapitol.