Former Baker County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested, linked to Capitol riot

Screenshot from video shared by Brad Weeks on Facebook the day of the deadly riot at the Capitol.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A former Baker County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested by the FBI on Thursday morning in connection with the violent riot at the Capitol three weeks ago.

Brad Weeks, who worked in the IT department at the Sheriff’s Office, was arrested at a Waffle House restaurant in Macclenny.

He now faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Weeks told The Baker County Press last week that he was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 and “inhaled some tear gas after scaling a wall outside the Capitol Building before going inside.”

His interview with the newspaper was part of the evidence collected by the FBI leading to his arrest.

Weeks shared a video of himself at the Capitol on social media in which he can be heard saying, “We reached the steps. We have had to climb scaffolding, we have had to climb ladders, we have had to break things to get through, but we have gotten through. We have gotten through and we are taking back the Capitol and we are taking back our country. This is our 1776. This is how it’s going to happen. This is where tyranny will fall. This is where America will rise.”

The video was later removed from Facebook.

The mob entered the building as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s election win.