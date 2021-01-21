Police ask for help to find missing Atlantic Beach woman

Atlantic Beach police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 45-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Police said Kinsey Smith McCullough has known mental health needs.

Police said she left her home on 2nd Street in Atlantic Beach on foot Jan. 16 around 11 p.m. and her destination was not known.

McCullough is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

Police said if you make contact with anyone fitting her description, please contact Detective M. J. Fissel at 904-247-5859 or email jfissel@coab.us.