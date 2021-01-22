Baker County High student hospitalized after collapsing during tennis practice

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A Baker County High School senior was hospitalized after collapsing during tennis practice Wednesday.

Loved ones said Ryne Jacobs’ heart stopped during practice.

Jacobs’ pastor, Chas Rowland, said the 17-year-old’s coach rushed to help, giving the teenager CPR, and then a deputy and paramedics stepped in, working for hours to try to restore the rhythm in the teen’s heart.

Rowland said that around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jacobs began to stabilize, with his heart pumping again.

Later on Thursday, Rowland learned even more good news. He told News4Jax that Jacobs was alert and responsive, opening his eyes and breathing a little on his own.

On Wednesday night, Glen Baptist Church held a prayer gathering for Jacobs. Rowland said Jacobs is a fighter and they have faith he’ll recover soon.

“He’s just the all-American kid and he loves Jesus,” Rowland said. “And we believe God has so much in store for him and we know he’s got a long life ahead of him as he fights through this.”

Rowland said it’s unclear how long Jacobs will be in the hospital. He said he’s asking for everyone to keep praying for Jacobs so the teen can come home soon.