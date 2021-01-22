Man shot to death in apparent drive-by shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man died Thursday evening in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said appears to have been a drive-by shooting on Delaware Avenue in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

According to Sgt. H.W. Goldfein, officers were sent to the scene at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a man believed to be approximately 25 years old. They said he’d been shot multiple times.

Goldfein said friends and family drove him to a hospital for treatment, but the man died from his injuries.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle that had been hit by multiple gunshots. Goldfein said the victim was standing outside the vehicle.

“There doesn’t appear to be any imminent threat to anyone else in the area. It appears very targeted,” the sergeant said.

The victim was not identified.

Goldfein said witnesses spotted a white four door flee the scene, but an exact description of the car was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.