Life-threatening shooting on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries that happened at 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

It happened on Bunnell Drive near the intersection of Southside and Beach boulevards.

One man is in the hospital after what police believe was a domestic dispute. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he is not expected to survive. They are looking for a man who fled the scene on foot.

JSO said they think the injured man and the suspect might be half brothers and have a history of domestic violence against each other.

There was one witness inside the residence where the shooting happened.

According to police, the community is not expected to be in any danger.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (904) 398-3775.