Woman crashes into oncoming train on Andrews Road and US 1.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla – Railroad crossing arms and warning signals were going off on Andrews Road and U.S. 1, when a 38-year-old woman continued to cross.

She crashed directly into a CSX train traveling southbound around 4:44 p.m. Friday. Her Sedan was pushed off the tracks into an electrical box off to the side.

While the CSX train activated its emergency stopping protocol, she was pronounced dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking into the incident and working to identify the Hillard City woman.