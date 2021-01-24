56ºF

Body found in Ortega neighborhood

Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating

Murphy Stidham, Associate producer

Collins Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This morning at 2:20 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriffs Office responded to a call regarding someone who may have been injured on the side of Collins road.

When police arrived the man they found was already dead. JSO says it looks like he may have been struck by a car. At this point they have not found any witnesses to the incident.

Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information about this incident, police ask that you call them at their non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-tips or email them at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

