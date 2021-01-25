City fires Jacksonville firefighter accused of making advances toward minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville has fired a veteran firefighter accused of making sexual advances toward a minor, News4Jax learned Monday.

Last Friday, the city’s human resources department notified the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department that it could move forward with the termination of Lt. Renaldo Lampkins, who was suspended without pay following his September 2020 arrest, the city confirmed in an email to News4Jax.

Lampkins, a 17-year veteran of JFRD, was arrested Sept. 23, 2020, on a warrant charging him with a felony count of attempted unlawful sexual activity with a minor and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Duval County court records.

The 48-year-old has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Under the terms of his release, Lampkins was ordered to have no contact with the victim and witnesses, along with any minors.

The charges stem from a complaint that the lieutenant made sexual advances toward the underage victim during an April 16 visit to her family’s home. The victim told investigators that Lampkins kissed her, asked her to place her hand on his crotch, asked if she wanted to meet up when her mother wasn’t around, and offered to buy her a sex toy, among other allegations.

The victim’s mother told News4Jax at the time that she was devastated after learning of the allegations. She said she only found out about it after another parent intercepted a text message the victim exchanged with another child.

Lampkins’ arrest came a little bit more than a year after a woman accused him of rape, though he was not charged with a crime in that case. Court records show the woman sought a restraining order in July 2019, saying Lampkins “forcibly raped her at his home” in March 2019. A judge awarded the restraining order and later extended it.

Fire Chief Keith Powers previously told News4Jax that the fire department took steps to make sure Lampkins did not have any contact with the general public while he was under investigation in that case. Powers said the lieutenant was later allowed to resume his regular duties after those allegations did not result in criminal charges.