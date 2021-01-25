Godiva is closing all of its stores in the United States

Godvia during Soulmate's "Diamonds for a Girl's Best Friend" Launch Celebration with Sponsors Delilah Bakery, Dubonnet, Godiva and Perrier at Belle Gray in Sherman Oaks, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for SPR Inc / Schell & Stein Public Relations)

Valentines Day is less than a month away and if you typically treat your loved one to some Godiva chocolates... you might want to stock up now.

Godiva says it is closing all of its luxury chocolate shops in the US.

The chocolatier says it is boarding up all 128 locations by the End of March.

This comes less than two years after the company unveiled plans to open nearly 2,000 shops worldwide.

The candies will still be for sale online and at other stores that carry Godiva products.

The company is not closing its locations in other parts of the world.