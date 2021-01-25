Man charged in 2018 Baker County fatal shooting to be sentenced today

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The man, who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Dominic “DJ” Broadus II, Gardner Fraser, will learn his sentence in court today.

Fraser is facing up to a year in jail, but the family and friends of Broadus claim there has been a miscarriage of justice, in part because Fraser is the son of former Baker County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The on-going three-year-long case was investigated by 4th Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson due to the conflict of interest for the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started February 3, 2018, when Fraser called 911 to say a man attacked him in his home in a rural area of Baker County and he shot him several times.

When asked if he knew the man, Fraser said, “Ahh, I believe I do,” though investigators would find out later, the two were in a previous intimate relationship.

Broadus’ body was found in the south end of the Fraser home and investigators said it appeared the body was rolled over before law enforcement arrived.

It also appeared that Broadus had been holding a cellphone when he died. The phone was never recovered, which is the evidence Fraser pleaded guilty to tampering with.

Fraser was not charged in the killing, claiming he fired in self-defense.

DJ Broadus’ family is planning to hold a press conference after the 9 a.m. sentencing.