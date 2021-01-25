Mural to soon lead way along Northbank Riverwalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve walked the Northbank Riverwalk lately, you’ve likely noticed a beautiful mural that’s in the works.

David Nackashi, the artist behind the mural, was born and raised in Jacksonville.

“I’m proud to have murals all over town,” he said.

At the beginning of 2020, Nackashi partnered with the City of Jacksonville, Downtown Revision and Downtwon Dwellers to get a grant for the mural.

“I did a computer rendering and then kind of just kept playing with colors,” he said.

The mural was inspired by the reflection of the downtown buildings, and people walking along the Northbank will soon have a beautiful, bright path to lead the way.

“If I can bring people downtown, that is what’s important to me,” Nackashi said.

The mural has been in the works for three weeks and it should be completed in the next week or so.

In the coming months, the Northbank Riverwalk will connect to the Southbank Riverwalk once the pedestrian walkway in completed alongside the Fuller Warren Bridge.