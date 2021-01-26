Blue Angels Air Show set for April at NAS Jax is canceled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Air Station Jacksonville leadership announced Tuesday it had canceled its planned air show featuring the Blue Angels due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The decision was made under Department of Defense Health Protection Conditions as well as guidelines imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and local civilian authorities.

“We look forward to welcoming the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels back to Jacksonville in the future,” NAS Jax wrote in a release announcing the decision.

The Jacksonville show was the next item on the Blue Angels’ appearance schedule, which also indicates the team will perform a dozen other shows later in the year. It indicates the Blue Angels are next scheduled to perform in Jacksonville on Oct. 22-23, 2022.