Gunfire, explosions at Navy Hospital ‘just a drill’ this week

Residents might be surprised to hear gunfire and explosive sounds coming from Naval Hospital Jacksonville this week, but the Navy assures the public it’s just a drill.

The Navy hospital is holding training exercises Wednesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those exercises could include simulated gunfire and simulated explosions, the Navy warned.

The training is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program, “which is vital to preparing Naval Hospital Jacksonville medical professionals in performing their jobs under battlefield conditions,” the Navy said.