Jacksonville woman stops for gas, leaves with full bank account

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville resident claimed a top prize from the $500-a-Week-for-Life scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old woman, who purchased her winning ticket from Arlington Mobil at 851 Arlington Road, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $405,000. She claimed her winnings using a secured drop box at the Jacksonville district office.

The $500-a-Week-for-Life scratch-off game launched in July 2019 and offers more than $19 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.97.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website, at flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery headquarters or a district office.