Man accused of trying to lure children into his SUV in Starke

STARKE, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to lure several children into his vehicle in Starke, police said.

The Starke Police Department said Anthony Terry Jr., 40, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in the area of North Cherry Street and Jackson Street.

According to the Police Department, numerous witnesses said they saw Terry try to entice several children, all under 13, into his gray SUV. Police also said he tried to grab two of the children who ran away.

Neighbors and parents confronted him at the scene and were able to keep him in the area until law enforcement arrived, according to the Police Department.

Police said Terry is facing four counts of luring and enticing children under age 13, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, threats to kill law enforcement, disorderly intoxication, and loitering and prowling.