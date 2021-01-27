Mandarin High School’s Jim Schmitt named 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year

Jim Schmitt of Mandarin High School is the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jim Schmitt, who teaches history and global perspectives and research at Mandarin High School, was named the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year.

The winner was revealed during the Jacksonville Public Education Fund’s EDDY Awards, which aired live Wednesday afternoon on Channel 4. The 30th awards show, presented by VyStar Credit Union, was also streamed on News4Jax.com. It was hosted by News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson.

Schmitt and the other finalists -- Kenneth Ford, Jameea Jackson-Gaines, Kimberly Parker and Nadine Ebri -- were chosen among Duval County’s best based on their applications, interviews and footage of them teaching, according to the Jacksonville Public Education Fund.

Schmitt has 27 years of teaching experience. Throughout his career, he has excelled as a teacher leader, developing a writing program for at-risk students, writing a $10,000 grant for a school-to-work program, and serving as a standards coach. When COVID-19 hit, he took a leadership role in helping teachers collaborate even more, developing a community discussion group to exchange technology strategies that work.

Besides the top honor, Wednesday’s TV special also recognized each of Duval County’s more than 180 Teachers of the Year, along with the work of every teacher in the county who has persevered through a difficult year to support their students.