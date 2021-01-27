Report: City Council OKs $3M grant for Independent Life Building

The original Independent Life building that opened on West Duval Street in 1955 will get a new life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A $3 million historic preservation grant for the renovation of Downtown Jacksonville’s Independent Life Building got the green light Tuesday night from the City Council, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported.

Augustine Development Group LLC has proposed a $30 million renovation to the historic 19-story tower, which would be converted to a 135-unit apartment development.

The Council voted 18-0 to commit $3 million from the city’s Historic Preservation Trust Fund to help finance the project.

The plans include a 21,000-square-foot grocery store on the ground floor, a 10,000-square-foot restaurant and an executive sky lounge, the Record reported.

The building was last used from 1976 through the mid-’90s by JEA as its headquarters and has been vacant since then.

The bill now goes to Mayor Lenny Curry.

For more on the project, visit JaxDailyRecord.com.