Deadly crash involving motorcyclist closes Atlantic Boulevard at University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a crash on Atlantic Boulevard at the intersection of University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash closed all lanes of Atlantic, westbound and eastbound. At 9:20 p.m., an officer said the lanes were expected to remain closed “for probably two to three hours.” Drivers were urged to use the Arlington Expressway and Beach Boulevard.

According to Lt. Flatt, with the Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was a woman who was believed to be in her 20s.

Two other vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene, Flatt said. The drivers were cooperating with investigators.