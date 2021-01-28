53ºF

Woman dies after being struck by cargo truck at Jaxport

News4Jax staff

Photo from Sky4 helicopter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was struck by a truck Thursday afternoon at Jaxport and later died at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Blinn, with the Sheriff’s Office, said the truck was traveling on one of the piers near a cargo ship. The truck is used to transport containers throughout the port.

The victim, who Blinn described as a Jaxport tenant, was the only person injured.

“I want to stress that at this time we do believe that the incident was purely accidental,” Blinn said.

The woman was not identified.

