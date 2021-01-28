Women reportedly used ice cream in attempt to lure children, St. Augustine Beach police say

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – The St. Augustine Beach Police Department is investigating reports of two women accused of trying to use ice cream to lure children into a car.

The Police Department released a photo of a silver car described as a 4-door Honda that they believe the two women were driving.

Police said officers were called Tuesday to Lakeshore Drive in St. Augustine Beach in reference to a child that was approached by the women in a small silver car. The child went home and told his parents about what happened.

A similar incident occurred Dec. 29 with other children in the neighborhood, police said, but that incident was not reported until Wednesday.

“It’s alarming. The neighborhood, we’ve had more children moving into it,” said Matt Ollis, a neighbor. “We do have some teenagers, but majority are under 10.”

Officers released the details in a post on Facebook. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 904-471-3600 or email contact@sabpd.org.