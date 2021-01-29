Clay County fugitive accused of sex crimes set up fundraiser to help him flee the country

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A fugitive who cut off his ankle monitor set up an online fundraiser to help him flee the country.

Now the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating him.

Keith Smith, 29, said he needs $2,000 because if he goes back to jail he believes he will die.

Smith was initially arrested in December of 2019 on multiple charges, including committing a sex crime on a person between ages 12 to 16.

The GoFundMe.com account has now been removed after raising $0. It’s unclear if the website took it down or Smith removed it.

Smith’s last known address is in Keystone Heights.

If you see him, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.