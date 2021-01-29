Driving on Vilano Beach returns Sunday after months-long renourishment project

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Vehicles will again be permitted on Vilano Beach, beginning Sunday, after a months-long beach renourishment project to restore the dunes.

The project was designed to restore critically-eroded shoreline and dunes, St. Johns County officials said.

They said the use of 4-wheel drive vehicles is recommended on Vilano Beach.

For the latest on beach access and driving conditions, follow @SJCBeaches on Facebook and Twitter or download the St. Johns County Reach the Beach app.

For more information, call 904-209-0331.