Jacksonville private school halts part of its racial diversity curriculum, citing community ‘angst’

This photos of a banner outside The Bolles School campus on San Jose Blvd was captured on Jan. 29, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bolles School, a private PreK-12 boarding school in Jacksonville, announced this week that it would not be moving forward with a diversity, equity, and inclusion curriculum it had planned to roll out, saying the program created too much “angst amongst our community.”

“We realize that certain elements of the Pollyanna curriculum created much angst amongst our community,” a letter from the school’s board of trustees posted to its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion webpage said. “To be clear, it was never the School’s intention to adopt the entire curriculum, but rather to only utilize those components that fit Bolles.”

In the spring 2020 semester, Bolles and other area private schools were at the center of social media criticism by students and graduates of color who posted their experiences with racism at the campuses.

Allegations of the use of racial slurs and faculty apathy about the open use of those terms were posted anonymously under Instagram accounts @BlackatBolles, @BlackatBishopKenny and @BlackatEpiscopal.

“From an outside perspective, I think the stories that highlight faculty racism has been the most shocking because most people assume it’s mainly students saying/doing racists things when in actuality this is a systemic problem,” the Black at Bolles moderator told News4Jax in an email last June. “We were motivated to create this account because Black students do not have a voice on campus unless it is in line with the white status quo. Too many instances of racism have occurred, with no meaningful disciplinary actions taken.”

The letter posted Tuesday did not specify what dissatisfaction was expressed by the community but said the school would be looking into other diversity initiatives and resources.

“We realize that the topic of diversity and inclusion is very personal and can generate strong emotions,” the letter said. “Finding common ground and solutions is not a quick fix and will take time.”

The Pollyanna curriculum is described on its website as “a comprehensive and innovative Parent/Guardian Companion Guide to share essential knowledge about race, and how to engage in productive conversations about race and racism.”

In response to the social media activity last year, some Bolles students created an online petition demanding resignations of staff and faculty.

Meanwhile, the school’s president called the accusations “certifiably false,” but the school said it took a long list of steps to address the concerns, including hiring a firm to investigate the claims made on social media, creating “Multicultural Leadership Teams” on each of the school’s four campuses and establishing a DEI Task Force.

News4Jax requested an interview with a representative from The Bolles School and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leadership but did not receive a response by the time of publication.