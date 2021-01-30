1 person dead in Lake City shooting

One person is dead after shooting in Columbia County Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Q-Time 777 casino off East Duval Street early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived to the scene around 6:30 a.m. where they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

CCSO is still investigating the scene, but says there’s no active threat to the public.

In a statement on Facebook, deputies said once they have collected more information and contacted next of kin they will release more details

PUBLIC NOTICE: Units are currently on scene at the "Q-Time 777" casino located on East Duval Street near Cider Avenue... Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact CCSO Dispatch at 386-719-2005.