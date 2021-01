A body was found Sunday on the side of A1A, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A body was found Sunday on the right shoulder of A1A South, just south of J. Turner Butler Boulevard, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby reported the discovery around 4:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Authorities continue to investigate.