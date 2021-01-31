Dog owner looking for GrubHub delivery driver caught on camera stealing their dog

Lexi was last seen in the hands of a food delivery driver Saturday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A Jacksonville Beach dog owner says he is desperately looking for a GrubHub delivery driver who was caught on surveillance taking their puppy from their home after delivering their food.

Rick Block says his family ordered a pizza from Gusto restaurant on Saturday around 6 p.m.

But when the delivery driver handed over the pizza to his wife and she turned around, Block says the driver took the opportunity to take their teacup Poodle named Lexi.

The delivery driver was caught by the condominium cameras walking into an elevator with the brown dog in hand. He then placed Lexi into a paper bag before walking out of the building and into his car.

He was seen leaving in a blue Ford Focus.

Block says Gusto restaurant has been cooperating with the investigation.

Lexi is 10 months old and has brown curly hair. If anyone has seen her in the Jacksonville Beach area, contact Jacksonville Beach Police.