JFRD: One person rescued in crash on that sent 2 to the hospital

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle following a car crash on Normandy Blvd, near I-295. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were hurt, one of whom had to be extricated, following a car crash on I-295 and Normandy Boulevard Saturday evening, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials.

Eastbound traffic on Normandy Blvd. remained at a standstill for more than an hour as fire crews rescued one person trapped in one of the vehicles involved. It’s still unclear how many vehicles were involved and what led to the accident.

JFRD says one person was extricated from a vehicle at 6:29 p.m.

They were taken to a nearby hospital along with another person who was hurt. JFRD told News4Jax they were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

As of 7:10 p.m., EB lanes on Normandy Blvd remain closed. Avoid the area if possible.

We will update you on air and online with more information and traffic alerts as soon as we learn more.