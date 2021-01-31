Man hospitalized after Westside shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in the Oak Hill area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they were called shortly after 10 pm. to a shooting on Flowers Avenue, just west of Jammes Road.

Police said they found a man, who had been shot, near a vehicle. The man was then transported to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).