Amazon to open warehouse at Cecil Commerce Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rumors that Amazon.com will open a distribution center at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center are real. The site’s master developer, Hillwood, the confirmed to Jacksonville Daily Record that Amazon would be a tenant. This comes four days after City Council member Aaron Bowman mentioned at a meeting that the Seattle-based online retailer would open at Cecil.

“I can confirm we have signed a lease with Amazon for that facility,” Hillwood Senior Vice President Dan Tatsch told the newspaper on Saturday.

Hillwood said a “sortation center” of nearly 280,000-square-feet will open in the second half of 2021. A JEA document showed the center could create about 260 jobs.

Amazon says sortation centers are “midmile” delivery centers in which the company sorts customer orders by ZIP codes before handing off to delivery partners for final delivery. Amazon opened its first sortation center in the area, called JAX5, in 240,000 square feet at Westside Industrial Park.

Amazon has opened or indicated plans to operate at least 12 locations in the area, including three large fulfillment centers, including one at Cecil Commerce Center; six delivery stations; a heavy bulk-freight center; and the two sortation centers.