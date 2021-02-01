Little known moments in Black history in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of Black History Month, News4Jax is sharing local places and people that you might have never heard before in the history of our city.

We begin with Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman, who in 1921 became the first female pilot of African-American descent and the first African-American to hold an international pilot’s license.

Known to many as “Queen Bess,” she became a media sensation in the United States, making a living as a barnstorming stunt-flier for paying audiences.

During this era, the present-day location of Paxon School for Advanced Studies was the site of one of Jacksonville’s earliest airfields, Paxon Field.

On April 30, 1926, Coleman was in Jacksonville to perform an airshow at Paxon Field with her recently purchased Curtis JN-4 (Jenny). Her mechanic and publicity agent, William Wills, flew the plane while Coleman sat in the other seat.

Roughly 10 minutes into the flight, the plane made an unexpected dive and Coleman was thrown from the plane, falling 2,000 feet to her death. Unable to regain control of the plane, Wills also died upon impact as the plane burst into flames.

Later it was discovered that a wrench used to service the engine had slid into a gearbox, jamming it. At the time of her death, Coleman was 34 years old.

Each day this week on The Morning Show, we’ll share another person or event in history in honor of Black History Month.