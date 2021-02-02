St. Augustine man accused of raping girl in random attack

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine police are searching for a man accused of raping a girl last month in what appears to be a random attack.

Hunter Dylan Jones Buck, 25, of St. Augustine, is wanted for sexual battery on a minor, the St. Augustine Police Department announced Monday in a Facebook post.

The incident report shows the attack happened the morning of Jan. 19 when a 13-year-old girl was at home when she heard a noise and went outside, thinking it was her mother. The girl told police she saw a man, identified later as Buck, driving around and thought he may have been doing work in the area.

The girl said he must have seen her standing outside and knew she was alone. She said she was able to run to her bedroom and close the door but couldn’t lock it, so the man was able to barge in. The girl told investigators she heard her mother returning home as she tried to fight off her attacker.

The girl’s mother told police she came home from work, went to her daughter’s room and found the stranger with blue and purple hair attacking her daughter. “Who are you?” she yelled at the stranger, according to the report.

The report said the man yelled for the mother to get out of the way and shoved her aside. He ran out of the bedroom before returning to pick up something he left behind. The girl’s mother told police she tried to block his escape, but he again pushed her out of the way. The report said he ran out of the home to a dark-colored vehicle, which the mother was able to photograph as it drove away.

Anyone with information about Buck’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.