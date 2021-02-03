53ºF

Local News

Beach Bowl approved for $7.5M renovation in Jacksonville Beach

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Beach Bowl rendering photo posted by City Councilman Dan Janson
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – After the bowling alley closed its doors in Nov. 2019, Beach Bowl has been given the green light for a $7.5 million face lift.

The renovation was approved during a Tuesday night meeting of the Jacksonville Beach Board of Adjustment.

According to Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Dan Janson, who made an announcement on his Facebook page, the venue will once again offer bowling. But there will also be some “entertainment additions,” as well alfresco rooftop seating.

Further details, including a timeframe for the project, were not immediately clear. A newly engineered parking lot is part of the plan.

“I am proud to see Jacksonville Beach moving forward to become a destination for all to enjoy our ‘endless summers!’” Janson wrote.

Before it closed, the bowling alley’s website said it had been in operation for more than 50 years.

Beach Bowl rendering shared by Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Dan Janson
