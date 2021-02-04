Mayor of Jacksonville to unveil plan to vaccinate underserved communities at 11 a.m.

Residents in rural counties say they are not able to get COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry said he will unveil a plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine to people in underserved communities on Thursday morning.

Tomorrow, I will share details on the recent vaccine supply secured for our underserved neighborhoods. Access to supply remains a challenge. We will keep chasing every option. We have the infrastructure and people to respond rapidly to every batch we secure. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 3, 2021

Mayor Lenny Curry, members of City Council, and Dr. Charles Moreland, Director of Community & International Affairs, are hosting a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce new to distribute new supplies of the Pfizer vaccine at a location in Northwest Jacksonville.

This comes as a group of local church and community leaders announced their own plan to do the same. Church leaders in Florida are pushing for more than 80 churches in under-served areas to become vaccination clinics with nine in Northeast Florida.

“We are alarmed at the low number of minorities that have received vaccination shots thus far,” said Pastor R.L. Gundy. “This movement is about saving lives and addressing health disparities.”

But it’s unclear where the vaccines will come from and when they’ll arrive. Local leaders hope to get it directly from the federal government.

“On our task force, we have Congressman Al Lawson, Congressman Val Demmings. So, we are working with congressional delegations to make sure we do this right,” said Former Mayor Alvin Brown.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also expanding the number of vaccines going to grocery store giant Publix.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced earlier this week that it will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines by distributing them to 6,500 retail pharmacies next week. CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sams Club, and Winn Dixie will join Publix in getting more people vaccinated.

“Not only do grocery stores not go into underserved areas, neither do pharmacies. Think about it like if you have a food desert you typically have a pharmacy desert,” said Dr. Sunil Joshi, Duval County Medical Society Foundation President.

Dr. Joshi said it’s still not enough.

“Just like we would want to do in the rest of our community, we need to have other ways in which to have access to the vaccine, and not just look at the large box pharmacies,” said Dr. Joshi.