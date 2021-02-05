Nassau County loses of deputy to COVID-19

Deputy Jack Gwynes, who co-workers lovingly called “Grumpy,” has died of complications of COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please keep the family and friends of Deputy Jack Gwynes in your thoughts,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gwynes was hired by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and served in one capacity or other in law enforcement before becoming a Nassau County deputy in April 2019.

“Rest in peace, Deputy Gwynes,” the Florida Sheriff’s Association wrote on Facebook. “ The 25+ years of service to your community is what heroes are made of. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gwynes family and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.”

In lieu of flowers, Gwynes’ family encourages donations to liveforbrie.com or nationalpolicewives.org.