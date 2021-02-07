FHP: Two people shot at while driving on I-95 near Emerson St

A man and a teenager from Georgia were shot at five times while driving down I-95 near the Emerson Street exit Saturday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – The Florida Highway Patrol says a man and a teenager were fired upon while driving on I-95 near Emerson Street Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the 48-year-old driver and a 17-year-old girl from Georgia were traveling northbound along the intestate around 1:58 p.m. But once they approached the Emerson Street exit, someone in a white vehicle pulled up next to their Toyota Camry and fired five shots.

Both occupants were unharmed, according to FHP. No motive has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact FHP at (800)-387-1290, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).