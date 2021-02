Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday at a St. Johns County rest area.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot Monday while sitting in a car at a rest area along I-95 in St. Johns County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that the person shot was conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.