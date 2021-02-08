President Biden plans to accept NFL’s vaccination offer

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Perry Knotts via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden says he plans to accept NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s offer to use all 30 NFL stadiums as mass COVID-19 vaccinations sites.

Commissioner Goodell sent a letter to the U.S. President, saying many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centers and election sites.

TIAA Bank Field has already hosted a vaccination site at Lot J.

7 NFL teams are already using their stadiums as vaccination sites, including the Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins, and the New England Patriots.

The Jacksonville Jaguars already have a plan in place at TIAA Bank Field to being its transition into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Today, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to tour the site at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, according to the President’s public schedule.

The 2021 NFL season doesn’t kick off until September 9th.