Cirque Italia, the first-ever traveling Italian water circus, stops in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Cirque Italia, the first-ever traveling Italian water circus, is coming to Orange Park.

The innovative and unique production will take place behind the Orange Park Mall Feb. 11 - Feb. 15.

Attendees will see balancing acts, juggling knives, clowns, mermaids, Wheel of Death performances and more. There will be a water curtain around the performers that draws from a 35,000-gallon-pool underneath the stage.

Tickets start at $10. For more information, click here.

WHERE: 1910 Wells Rd., Orange Park, FL 32073 -- All employees and all attendees ages 3 and older are required to wear face masks inside the tent.

Under the White & Blue Big Top Tent:

February 11 – Thursday: 7:30pm

February 12 – Friday: 7:30pm

February 13 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

February 14 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm (Valentine’s Day)

February 15 – Monday: 4:30pm (President’s Day)