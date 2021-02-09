58ºF

Police looking for man with memory loss who left his home overnight

Staff, News4Jax

Rudolph Hill, Jr. 64 years old Black/Male 5’11”/174 pounds Brown eyes/Bald Clothing: Unknown shirt, black and white checkered pajama pants
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are looking for 64-year-old Rudolph Hill Jr.

Police said Hill left his home overnight for unknown reasons and is believed to be driving his 2008 silver Chrysler 300 bearing Florida tag Z67IGB (pictured)

He was last seen wearing black and white checkered pajama pants. There was no description of the shirt.

If you see Hill or have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Hill was known to be showing signs of memory loss.

