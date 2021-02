(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Jacksonville Humane Society is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption center on Feb. 14 – Feb. 17.

All animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. (Additional fees may apply)

Masks and social distancing are required.

Jacksonville Humane Society: 904-725-8766 -- 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216