14-year-old getaway driver among 4 teens charged in triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four teenagers are accused in the shooting death of three people late Monday night in a Northwest Jacksonville apartment. A young mother who briefly worked for the State Attorney’s Office was one of the victims.

JSO Director of Investigations Mike Bruno said Wednesday a 14-year-old girl who had previously been convicted of a felony was driving the car that fled the Calloway Cove apartments off West Moncrief Road after the shootings late Monday night. Officers with the gang unit, who had been at the complex and heard the gunfire, cased the car for almost three miles before conducting a PIT maneuver to cause it to crash.

The girl and three older teenagers were taken into custody. Bruno said three handguns -- one partially disassembled -- were recovered from the car, which police learned was stolen out of Clay County.

Bruno said when the teenagers blurted out, “We didn’t shoot those people,” officers returned to the complex and searched until they found a woman and two men dead in an apartment in Building E. Also in the apartment police said they found over 100 oxycontin pills, a quantity of white substance and a large amount of cash. Detectives believe robbery was the motive for the shootings.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Keon Lester, was charged one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy. News4Jax is confirming the names and charges against the three minors before reporting.

A GoFundMe site identified Sara Cancel-Urriola as one of the victims. According to the site she “would do what was needed for her son and family.”

“If you truly met Sara, you loved her for who she was inside and out,” her family wrote. “May Sara’s character and love be with us forever and keep her spirit alive and positive.”

The triple shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. Monday. A neighbor told News4Jax she heard what sounded like an estimated 20-30 gunshots at the complex early Tuesday.

The area has wrestled with violent crime for years. In 2015, Jacksonville City Council named 4229 Moncrief Road as one of the top locations in the city you were most likely to be a victim of a violent crime.

In 2018, Millennia Companies bought the complex at 4229 W. Moncrief Road and spent $10.6 million on renovations. A spokesperson for the company issued a statement to News4Jax in response to Monday’s violence.

“We are saddened by this violence and sympathize with those affected by the incident,” the statement said in part. “Our property management and leadership teams are deeply engaged in responding to this event and cooperating with law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation. For those who may need help coping during this difficult time, we have made counselors available for residents and staff.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.