Jacksonville offering make-up days for seniors who missed 2nd doses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Make-up days will be available next week for people over 65 years old and health care workers who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at either Mandarin or Lane Wiley senior centers and missed their appointment for the second shot, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday.

The two sites have been open for second doses for two weeks, but they close on Friday, but the city is aware that no everyone was able to make their appointments.

Those individuals may return without appointments to the location where their first injection was administered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day assigned to their vaccination site:

Mandarin Senior Center - Thursday, Feb. 18

Lane Wiley Senior Center - Friday, Feb. 19

Individuals should have identification and the shot record card that was provided at their first visit. While copies of the Department of Health Vaccine Screening and Consent Form will be available at the vaccination sites, those participating are encouraged to bring a completed form to reduce their wait time; the form can be accessed at COJ.net/CovidVaccineForm.

Ad

Individuals may call the city’s customer care center at 630-CITY for assistance or additional information.