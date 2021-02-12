Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after his SUV left the roadway and hit a parked vehicle and a tree on Forrest Road near Packard Drive in Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for JSO said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Forrest Road at the time of the crash, around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Traffic homicide detectives are investigating if the man fell asleep at the wheel or if drugs and alcohol were involved.

JSO also noted there is a fork in the road at the location where the crash happened. A person at the scene who identified himself as the victim’s brother said the man was on his way home from work.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.