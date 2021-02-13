City approved 2 new designs for downtown developments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week the Downtown Development Review Board approved the historic Laura Street Trio project, according to News4Jax partners at the Jax Daily Record.

The meeting Thursday advanced the $70.4 million plan that will convert three vacant urban core structures into a 146-room hotel with restaurant and retail spaces.

Laura Street Trio project designs. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Project architect Tom Hurst said there will be a steak and seafood house inside the hotel along with a rooftop bar on the eighth floor. When it comes to the ground floor, guests can expect outdoor seating, public art and valet parking. The hotel will be run by Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group LLC., which operates a Marriott Hotel in Clearwater Beach.

The project will return to the board for final approval before work can officially begin.

New project renderings for concert venue and rooftop bar on Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The city also approved plans for a concert venue attached to a rooftop bar on Bay Street, also known as Project 323.

Inside the building, customers will notice a lounge area on the second floor that will look into the main stage located on the first level.

Project designers at JAA Architecture Inc. are working to get the building approved as a local landmark since it is attached to the Downtown Jacksonville Historic District. However, the company is not sure the landmark application will be accepted by the time the project is ready for final approval.

Renderings for the First Baptist Church exterior. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Jax Daily Record staff writer Mike Mendenhall joined The Morning Show on Saturday to talked about the two development and mentioned the First Baptist Church could be getting a face-lift.

The church presented renderings of its $1.78 plans Thursday’s board workshop.

The board took no action on proposed renovation, but it will vamp up the exterior with metal panels and new paint.

Plans include back-of-house remodeling, auditorium carpet and a new choir loft area.

First Baptist is still raising money for the “Lindsey Memorial Auditorium Renovation Project.”

