Father, daughter go magnet fishing to help clean local waterways

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine father and daughter duo spend their time together helping clean Northeast Florida’s beautiful waterways -- by magnet fishing.
News4Jax caught up with Jason Garcia and his 10-year-old daughter, Lauren, at the Trout River Pier to learn more about their efforts.
The duo say they go out every week to a new location around the area.
“It helps clean up the environment and I get to make memories with my dad,” Lauren said.
They search for river treasures -- and sometimes reel in surprising finds.
“You’d be surprised what people are throwing in the waters,” Jason said. “Every time we pull that magnet up, it could be anything from a rusty nail to a gun.”
Jason and Lauren have seen it all.
“My favorite memory so far is finding all the guns that we found because that means we can help solve a crime,” Lauren said.
They’ve pulled up four guns, including a loaded revolver. They turned all the weapons over to authorities.
“Hopefully will find something like a gun that helps solve a crime,” Jason said.
JSO said when a gun is turned in, it is processed and can help solve a case or provide a potential lead.
In an effort to educate and clean the environment, the Garcias started a Youtube channel called “Daddy and Daughter Plus Water.” Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrzGkiSnenc0hvQRKuKkhug.
Their love for the water and adventure bonds them together.